Exclusive

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 18/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/02 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ali Miraj was joined by:

Daisy Cooper – Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Treasury spokesperson, and Liberal Democrat MP for St Albans

– Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Treasury spokesperson, and Liberal Democrat MP for St Albans Baroness (Kate) Fall – Conservative peer and former Deputy Chief of Staff to David Cameron as Prime Minister

– Conservative peer and former Deputy Chief of Staff to David Cameron as Prime Minister Daniel Kebede – General Secretary of the National Education Union

– General Secretary of the National Education Union Liam Halligan – economist, broadcaster and journalist

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.