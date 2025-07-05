Does the UK need a radical left-wing party? LBC callers debate

5 July 2025, 17:24

Does the UK need a radical left-wing party? LBC callers debate

By Grace Parsons

MP Zarah Sultana is resigning from the Labour Party to "co-lead the founding of a new party" with Jeremy Corbyn.

As the MP for Coventry South announces that she is joining forces with ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Ali Miraj asks listeners if the UK 'needs a radical left-wing party'.

Caller Roland in Chelsea believes the pair 'don't love' their country and argues that they are 'always undermining' the British public.

However caller William, in Alloa, says that the UK needs 'new forms of representation and authenticity'. He calls on Jeremy Corbyn to propose 'radical change', calling back to his pledge to renationalise broadband.

