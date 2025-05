LBC caller: 'Voters are financially illiterate morons'

By LBC

Caller Nick feels a bit sorry for Labour having to put up with voters who are 'financially illiterate morons.'

Won't give up winter fuel payment

Won't accept tax rises to pay for it

Caller Nick has had enough of people who have become 'addicted' to social spending.