LBC callers react as Keir Starmer 'plans winter fuel U-turn'

By LBC

Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly ready to reverse changes to the winter fuel allowance cut as soon as next month. LBC callers deliver their verdict:

00:00 Peter in West Hampstead thinks the U-turn would show ‘dignity and statesmanship’.

02:30 Shaun in Frome takes aim at Labour’s strategy-makers.

08:07 Shaun in Essex doesn’t want a U-turn, he wants reformation on the policy.

10:51 John in Kilcardy believes Labour are damned if they do, damned if they don’t.

13:31 David in Cheltenham doubts Starmer’s political ‘nouse’

15:21 Nick in Holland Park thinks this says more about the public than the government.