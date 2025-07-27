LBC callers react to government plans to revitalise nighttime economy

By LBC

Will new government measures save the British nightclub economy? LBC callers Dan and Adam weigh in...

Dan in Torquay outlines to Ali Miraj the problems he faces as a nightclub owner, and the impact new measures will have on his business.

Adam in Swindon welcomes the plans but wonders if it's a case of too little, too late.