Ali Miraj 12pm - 3pm
LBC callers react to government plans to revitalise nighttime economy
27 July 2025, 12:49
LBC callers react to government plans to revitalise nighttime economy
Will new government measures save the British nightclub economy? LBC callers Dan and Adam weigh in...
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Dan in Torquay outlines to Ali Miraj the problems he faces as a nightclub owner, and the impact new measures will have on his business.
Adam in Swindon welcomes the plans but wonders if it's a case of too little, too late.