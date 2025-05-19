LBC callers react to Israel's leaked plan for Gaza

19 May 2025, 06:48

LBC callers react to Israel's leaked plan for Gaza

LBC

By LBC

A map leaked to the Sunday Times shows four Israeli military areas in the north, south, and centre of the Gaza Strip, with three civilian zones sandwiched between. Ali Miraj and LBC callers dissect what this might mean for a two-state solution:

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

00:41 Caller Nick thinks the West is hypocritical in its respective responses to Russia and Israel.

03:39 Caller Jason is Jewish and describes the situation in Gaza as a 'nightmare'.

08:05 Caller Martin believes the two-state solution is 'dead' and that's a good thing.

14:21 Caller Chris doesn't think the two-state solution was 'ever' credible.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A close-up of the hands of an elderly person on March 18, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales.

Care workers should be given £2,000 pay rise as treatment of workforce a ‘national scandal’ according to report
Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Scottie Scheffler cruises to US PGA Championship title as Jon Rahm bid implodes

The Infected Blood Inquiry, which examined the scandal in depth, recommended that the health service should work to "find the undiagnosed".

NHS rolls out plans to find more infected blood victims

The average asking price for a home coming on the market jumped by £2,335 or 0.6% month-on-month in May, Rightmove said.

Average price tag on a home reaches new record of nearly £380,000

The Oscar winner continues to campaign for the ownership of the Elgin Marbles to be returned to Greece from the British Museum.

'We'll keep pushing': George Clooney continues campaign for Elgin Marbles to return to Greece
A Everton fan outside the ground during the Premier League match at Goodison Park.

Goodbye Goodison Park: Everton fans bid emotional farewell to historic home with fitting 2-0 win against Southampton
Ms Stancombe said she wanted Elsie’s Story to “create a legacy of love and hope” in her daughter’s name.

Mother of Southport victim praises ‘inspiring’ blood donors

Chelsea's Millie Bright (centre) lifts the FA Cup trophy with team-mates following victory in the Adobe Women's FA Cup Final match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Chelsea seal domestic treble with 3-0 victory over Manchester United in women's FA Cup final
The 35-year-old is patron of Horatio's Garden, a charity that creates peaceful garden spaces for spinal injury patients.

Princess Eugenie tells of her childhood scoliosis surgery

Caller Michael responds to Nigel Farage's 'surrender deal' comments

Caller Michael responds to Nigel Farage's 'surrender deal' comments

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Immigration, prisons and Gary Lineker: LBC’s best callers of the week

Immigration, prisons and Gary Lineker: LBC’s best callers of the week

1 day ago

Should we tax the rich more?: LBC callers vs. millionaire

Should we tax the rich more?: LBC callers vs millionaire

3 days ago

'I was wrongly accused of a major robbery, ' caller Lawrence says

'I was wrongly accused of a major robbery', caller Lawrence says

5 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile