Ian Payne 4am - 7am
LBC callers react to Israel's leaked plan for Gaza
19 May 2025, 06:48
LBC callers react to Israel's leaked plan for Gaza
A map leaked to the Sunday Times shows four Israeli military areas in the north, south, and centre of the Gaza Strip, with three civilian zones sandwiched between. Ali Miraj and LBC callers dissect what this might mean for a two-state solution:
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
00:41 Caller Nick thinks the West is hypocritical in its respective responses to Russia and Israel.
03:39 Caller Jason is Jewish and describes the situation in Gaza as a 'nightmare'.
08:05 Caller Martin believes the two-state solution is 'dead' and that's a good thing.
14:21 Caller Chris doesn't think the two-state solution was 'ever' credible.