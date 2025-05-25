LBC callers react to Nigel Farage's 'opportunistic' stance on child poverty

25 May 2025, 14:57

LBC callers react to Nigel Farage's 'opportunistic' stance on child poverty

LBC callers consider whether Nigel Farage is becoming more left-wing than Keir Starmer, after the Reform leader is set to outflank the PM on benefits.

Nigel Farage will commit to restoring the winter fuel payment to all pensioners and to scrapping the two-child benefit cap, reports have suggested.

The Reform UK leader is expected to appeal to left-wing voters with the moves in a speech next week.

Caller Anthony accused Nigel Farage of 'jumping on a bandwagon', telling LBC's Ali Miraj that the Reform leader's 'figures don't add up'.

Caller Faizam told Ali that if Nigel Farage continues to lean 'more towards the left' then he could face losing 'hardcore right-wing voters'. Ali agreed that it 'could be a danger', however noted that the Reform leader 'looks like he's willing to take the risk'.

Caller Chris in Burnham-on-Sea praised the Reform leader for being a 'once in a hundred year politician'. Responding to Ali's argument that his bid to end the two child benefit cap is a 'political ploy', Chris argued that Mr Farage is just 'doing what's right' for the country.

