1922 Committee Secretary Criticises Amber Rudd Over Resignation

8 September 2019, 12:48 | Updated: 8 September 2019, 12:51

Conservative MP Nigel Evans has crticised Amber Rudd alongside her colleagues for undermining the government's Brexit agenda.

The Joint Executive Secretary of the 1922 Committee told LBC that many MPs were surprised that Ms Rudd accepted a position in Boris Johnson's cabinet in the first place.

He said: "Everybody was more surprised that Amber signed up, when we know exactly how she feels about Brexit, she wants to Remain in the European Union and I understand that.

"Why doesn't she used her influence, because a number of these Remainers have lines into the European Union, and instead of just chastising somebody who's only doing what he got elected to do.

"She could use her influence straight into Brussels, why doesn't she talk to people like Michel Barnier and say 'come on guys, step up to the plate, we want to do a deal with you but you've got to come to the dance floor; it take two to tango'"

But Andrew Castle interjected, saying that it's not up to Amber Rudd to negotiate with the EU and are not responsible for her resignation.

It follows the dramatic resignation of Amber Rudd, who has been replaced by Therese Coffey as the Work and Pensions Secretary.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien spoke about Jo Johnson's resignation

James O'Brien's Instant Reaction To Jo Johnson's Resignation

3 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Caller Wants To Leave EU To Have Dirtier Air And Giant Hand Towels

5 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Brexit Caller Complained Of Threat Of Being Cut Off, Then Cut Himself Off

6 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

This Caller Took How Long To Overturn A Parking Ticket?

It Took This Caller How Long To Get A Parking Ticket Overturned?
"Why Are We Having This Conversation?": This Caller Left Ian Payne Baffled

"Why Are We Having This Conversation?": This Caller Left Ian Payne Baffled
"Putting Lives At Risk": GP Blasts Government For Making No-Deal Brexit Possible

"Putting Lives At Risk": GP Blasts Government For Making No-Deal Brexit Possible
"That's The Stupidest Thing I've Ever Heard!": Nigel Farage Clashes With Caller Over Labour's Brexit Stance 11.35

"That's The Stupidest Thing I've Ever Heard!": Nigel Farage Clashes With Caller Over Labour's Brexit Stance