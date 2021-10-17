'About 20,000' extremists living in the UK, ex-police chief reveals

17 October 2021, 10:06

By Seán Hickey

The former Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police declares that there are at least 20,000 extremists currently living in the UK.

Andrew Castle spoke to Sir Peter Fahy about security concerns in the wake of Sir David Amess' fatal stabbing.

Read more: Hundreds attend candlelit vigil for MP Sir David Amess as terror suspect detained

Ali Harbi Ali is currently being held by police in relation to the attack while concerns grow over extremism as counter-terrorism services get involved.

"How many young men powered by the thoughts of extremism – of an islamist kind – are in this country right now?" Andrew asked.

"We don't know" Sir Peter said, clarifying that extremism comes in many forms.

"We know that there are about 20,000 people of interest or serious concern" he revealed, adding "that is the reality of the society we live in and as you say it's all forms of extremism. It's increasingly right-wing extremism as well as Islamist extremism."

Read more: David Lammy's poignant reflection on killing of MP Sir David Amess

Read more: Sir David Amess: Suspect's father 'is ex-adviser to Somali prime minister'

Offering a reason for such a high number of potential threats, the former police chief argued that "the whole world's been changed by the internet, we live in a very troubled world."

He added that because of new technology "you are much more affected by events in other parts of the world" and extremist organisations prey on this fact.

Read more: Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

"It's really important we're not cowed by this, we don't change our democracy, but at the same time we have to be realistic."

Sir Peter concluded that all stakeholders in society have a responsibility to prevent the rise in violent extremism.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former PM Gordon Brown wants to send over a billion vaccines to low-income countries

Gordon Brown calls for emergency vaccine airlift to poorer nations
Security minister Damian Hinds told LBC increased screen time during lockdown is a radicalisation risk.

Post-lockdown extremism fears: 'We know radicalisation takes place online'
The fire broke out in Westfield Shopping Centre

Westfield shopping centre evacuated as 60 firefighters tackle blaze
John Bercow says politics is barely less toxic than in 2016 when Jo Cox was murdered.

Bercow: 'We've not tackled toxic politics - things haven't improved since Jo Cox's death'
The US has "no idea" how the Chinese managed to make such progress on hypersonic missiles

China fires hypersonic missile around globe before striking target
The Government has taken over Southeastern train services

Govt takes over Southeastern after £25m in taxpayer funding goes undeclared
Sir David was fatally stabbed on Friday

Sir David Amess: Suspect's father 'is ex-adviser to Somali prime minister'
Sussex Police has charged a man on suspicion of kidnap and impersonating an officer.

Man charged with impersonating a police officer after schoolgirl has 'clothes searched'
Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 17/10 | Watch again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

27 days ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile