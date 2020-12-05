Alastair Campbell attacks Tory MP for leaving UK in 'very bad place' post-Brexit

5 December 2020, 11:49 | Updated: 5 December 2020, 11:51

By Seán Hickey

The former head of communications at Number 10 claims the government's approach to Brexit talks have been disastrous.

"When Boris Johnson and Andrew Bridgen and the rest of them were campaigning for leave four years ago...they made so many promises that haven't materialised," insisted Alastair Campbell.

He told Andrew Castle that despite the Prime Minister speaking to the European Commission President today, there is little to be hopeful for.

"Regardless of what comes out of today...we are in a very, very bad place."

Tony Blair's former adviser told Andrew that the Government has put the British public in a horrendous position to prosper post-Brexit.

"Because people like Andrew Bridgen and Boris Johnson have strung the country along," Mr Campbell insisted, "they've been a pawn in their right-wing ideological games and that is the mess we're now in."

Read More: Boris Johnson and EU Chief to hold crisis talks after Brexit deadlock

EC President Ursula Von Der Leyen is set to speak to the PM on Saturday
EC President Ursula Von Der Leyen is set to speak to the PM on Saturday. Picture: PA

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen was on hand to back up the UK's approach to Brexit thus far: "We promised to take back control of our money our borders and our laws and get Brexit done and that's what we're on the verge of doing."

Andrew reminded the Tory MP that the party "didn't offer an oven ready deal, you said an oven ready deal would be done," questioning Mr Bridgen on why negotiations are at a standstill.

"If it can't be done it's due to the intransigence of the European Union who have made unreasonable demands," Mr Bridgen insisted.

He attacked the EU's stance on fisheries: "Wanting to keep the fish post-Brexit is like renting a house out to someone for 47 years and when they finish the contract... they tell you...we're taking 80% of your garden."

He reminded Andrew that the EU's negotiating stance of wanting the UK to abide by European laws after we leave is "unacceptable."

Mr Bridgen concluded by hinting that the narrative of a stumbling block being hit in negotiations could be a deflection tactic and Boris Joohnson could announce today that the UK has reached an agreement.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Anderson, 62, was taken to a police station for questioning.

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson released on police bail

The incident happened on Green Lane in Illingworth

Three people taken to hospital following explosion at West Yorkshire house
A medical worker injects the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on Saturday in Moscow.

Covid vaccinations begin in Moscow for nurses and teachers

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Portsmouth Gin Distillery in Southsea, Portsmouth

Labour says many small businesses 'fear they will not survive Winter'
Joe Biden has confirmed vaccination will not be mandatory

Biden confirms Covid-19 vaccine won't be mandatory in US

GPs must be ready to begin administering the coronavirus vaccine by 14 December

'Be ready to start vaccinating by 14 December', GPs told

Hospital numbers will only be marginally impacted by the arrival of a coronavirus vaccine, the medical officers said

Covid vaccines will have 'marginal impact' on winter hospital numbers, UK CMOs warn
The House has voted to approve a Bill to federally decriminalise marijuana

US House of Representatives votes to federally decriminalise marijuana
Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen will hold emergency talks

Boris Johnson and EU Chief to hold crisis talks after Brexit deadlock
Police have raised concerns gangs could try to sell dangerous counterfeit vaccines

Police warning over dangerous fake coronavirus vaccines

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

3 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

3 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile