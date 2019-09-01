Andrew Castle Clashes With Momentum Activist Over The Far Right

After Sadiq Khan's comments warning over the rise of the far Right, Andrew Castle took this Momentum activist to task over whether Jeremy Corbyn would be any better.

Michael Chessum, the Momentum activist and National Organiser with Another Europe and Andrew Castle clashed over the rise of the far Right, and whether Jeremy Corbyn was the answer.

Donald Trump's "agenda is racism and white supremacy", Michael stated.

When faced with Corbyn's shortcomings on security and his handling of the anti-semitism crisis engulfing the Labour Party, Mr Chessum replied that the hard Right and Left were not comparable in any way.

Despite admitting to a problem of racism on the Left, Michael was adamant that the likes of Donald Trump and America's treatment of illegal immigrants detained on the Mexican border were not in the same league as the dangers posed by the Left.

He asked whether "Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell are a threat to our democracy?" To which Andrew pointed out that deploying nuclear submarines without missiles, would pose a real danger to national security.