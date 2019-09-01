Andrew Castle Clashes With Momentum Activist Over The Far Right

1 September 2019, 17:22

After Sadiq Khan's comments warning over the rise of the far Right, Andrew Castle took this Momentum activist to task over whether Jeremy Corbyn would be any better.

Michael Chessum, the Momentum activist and National Organiser with Another Europe and Andrew Castle clashed over the rise of the far Right, and whether Jeremy Corbyn was the answer.

Donald Trump's "agenda is racism and white supremacy", Michael stated.

When faced with Corbyn's shortcomings on security and his handling of the anti-semitism crisis engulfing the Labour Party, Mr Chessum replied that the hard Right and Left were not comparable in any way.

Despite admitting to a problem of racism on the Left, Michael was adamant that the likes of Donald Trump and America's treatment of illegal immigrants detained on the Mexican border were not in the same league as the dangers posed by the Left.

He asked whether "Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell are a threat to our democracy?" To which Andrew pointed out that deploying nuclear submarines without missiles, would pose a real danger to national security.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien spoke to a lot of Brexiters who admit Boris Johnson is lying

James O'Brien's Electrifying Monologue On The Lies Of Brexit Leaders

2 days ago

James O'Brien was left speechless by Bob's response

"The EU Law I'd Like To Lose? Being Able To Stomp On Grapes Again"

4 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Instant Reaction To Boris Johnson's Plan To Suspend Parliament

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

WWII Evacuee Sees The Resurgence Of The "Hard Right" In The UK

WWII Evacuee Sees The Resurgence Of The "Hard Right" In The UK
Ian Payne Slates Sadiq Kahn Who Should "Stick To Governing London"

Ian Payne Slates Sadiq Khan Who Should "Stick To Governing London"

Javid bids to convince City of Brexit 'opportunity'

Maajid Nawaz To Justin Welby: Your Church Is No Longer Fit For Purpose

Maajid Nawaz To Justin Welby: Your Church Is No Longer Fit For Purpose