Andrew Castle puts James Cleverly on spot over PM conduct amid Tory sleaze claims

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Andrew Castle put Government minister James Cleverly on the spot as pressure grows on the PM amid claims of Tory sleaze.

The Prime Minister last week spent time defending himself amid allegations of corruption and improper relationships between himself, private businesses and party donors.

Meanwhile last week it was revealed that the Electoral Commission is going to launch a formal investigation into how the refurbishment of the Prime Minister's Downing Street flat was funded.

Andrew Castle asked the Tory minister why the Prime Minister doesn't come out and admit to wrongdoing if it has occurred.

Mr Cleverly responded: "I don't know anymore details about this than what the Prime Minister has already spoken about.

"There's no point in me speculating. I can't add more facts or knowledge."

Mr Cleverly was then asked by Andrew if he thinks Boris Johnson should resign if he is found to have broken to ministerial code.

He replied: "Well I'm not going to speculate as to what any of the reports find.

"Ultimately what they say [and] what their recommendations are will be a matter for the Prime Minister."

