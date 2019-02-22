Andrew Castle In Row With Caller Who Says Shamima Begum Is A Victim

22 February 2019, 16:12

Andrew Castle ended up in a blazing row with this LBC caller who tried to compare Shamima Begum to the victims of grooming gangs.

The heated clashed was sparked after the Isis bride’s family called on the Home Secretary to help bring her newborn son back to the UK.

In a letter to Sajid Javid, they said the boy should not "lose the privilege" of being raised here.

Mo from Luton called LBC because he felt many people were “letting their emotions control a case which should be looked at in a rational way”.

Andrew Castle
Picture: LBC

Although he did not condone the actions of Begum, he sparked a big ruckus with Andrew when he described her as a victim.

The caller then kept trying to explain an analogy linking the Begum case to the grooming gang scandals.

At its peak, the caller said: “You’ve mentioned Shamima Begum’s parents, but nobody would dare say about the Rotherham girls ‘maybe their parents knew what was going on.”

Andrew fumed “You’re drawing impossible parallels here.

“The questions you’ve got to ask are of the parents of the men who committed the sexual acts on the young victims.”

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Anna Soubry listening to Neil as he raged

Anna Soubry Hits Back At Furious Caller Who Labels Her "Two-Faced"

1 day ago

Maajid Nawaz following the attack in central London

Exclusive: Maajid Nawaz Tells Of Being Racially Attacked In Central London

1 day ago

Theo Usherwood put some very tough questions to Tom Watson

Theo Usherwood Turns The Tables On Tom Watson Over Labour Troubles

2 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile