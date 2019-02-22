Andrew Castle In Row With Caller Who Says Shamima Begum Is A Victim

Andrew Castle ended up in a blazing row with this LBC caller who tried to compare Shamima Begum to the victims of grooming gangs.

The heated clashed was sparked after the Isis bride’s family called on the Home Secretary to help bring her newborn son back to the UK.

In a letter to Sajid Javid, they said the boy should not "lose the privilege" of being raised here.

Mo from Luton called LBC because he felt many people were “letting their emotions control a case which should be looked at in a rational way”.

Picture: LBC

Although he did not condone the actions of Begum, he sparked a big ruckus with Andrew when he described her as a victim.

The caller then kept trying to explain an analogy linking the Begum case to the grooming gang scandals.

At its peak, the caller said: “You’ve mentioned Shamima Begum’s parents, but nobody would dare say about the Rotherham girls ‘maybe their parents knew what was going on.”

Andrew fumed “You’re drawing impossible parallels here.

“The questions you’ve got to ask are of the parents of the men who committed the sexual acts on the young victims.”