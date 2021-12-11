Exclusive

Bear Grylls speaks to Andrew Castle | Watch again

By Seán Hickey

Andrew Castle was joined by adventurer Bear Grylls for an exclusive interview. Watch the full conversation here.

Television presenter Bear Grylls joined Andrew Castle on Saturday morning for an LBC exclusive interview.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Mr Grylls spoke about the importance about getting out into nature and exercising as a means to boost your mental health.

He also told Andrew about his climate activism, and how global leaders have a duty to implement measures to prevent the worst impacts of climate breakdown.

Watch the full interesting interview above.