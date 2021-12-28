Andrew Castle: We need a 'wider view' on Covid restrictions than 'just medical'

By Tim Dodd

Andrew Castle called for the government to take a "wider view" on the impact of Covid curbs than "just the medical".

It comes as Health Secretary Sajid Javid said no further Covid restrictions will be enforced in England before the new year but refused to rule out the possibility of further measures in January.

The decision came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was presented with the latest data in a meeting with his top Covid advisers, Prof Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance.

New government figures also revealed there were 103,558 confirmed cases recorded on Boxing Day, with a record 113,628 in England registered on Christmas Day.

Andrew said: "I'm just trying to take a wider view than just the medical.

"I'm trying to take a view on the amount of children, for instance, who are no longer getting an education - the amount of children who have disappeared completely from the education roll.

"I'm looking at courtroom backlogs... domestic and child abuse cases and some of the stories that we're hearing there."

"The amount of cancer screenings that haven't taken place and what the implications are in the future," he continued.

"These are the things which are never modelled and never looked at.

"It's not an attempt in any way to be callous, and certainly not anti-vax either... No one has modelled the costs of restrictions to our liberties and to our economic activity.

"I'm looking at those costs as well, and I see that in my life."

