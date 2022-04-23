'A message of unity has to be sent': Andrew Castle breaks silence on Wimbledon Russia ban

23 April 2022, 09:59

By Emma Soteriou

Andrew Castle has broken his silence over Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian tennis players in the upcoming tournament this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It was announced earlier in the week that Russian and Belarusian tennis stars would not be allowed to compete, in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking about the players affected, Andrew said: "They're being discriminated against and I say that's ok.

"I say that's ok because of the scenes I watch unfold in Mariupol and Melitopol and Odessa.

"People are dying - in Mariupol right now they are starving to death. Mass graves are being dug.

"What is it going to take for us to realise that this is not going to stop unless we are all united across creative arts, sport, industry, business, military...everybody.

"This is out of proportion to anything that we have seen - probably in our lifetime - and may we never see it again.

Read more: Djokovic slams Wimbledon Russia ban as 'crazy' as Navratilova 'devastated' by decision

Read more: 'Devastated' Martina Navratilova reduced to tears by Wimbledon ban on Russian players

He went on to say: "I know it's not Medvedev's fault and Rublev and Sabalenka and Azarenka and Pavlyuchenkova - I know it's not their fault and I know that they're good people - but don't we need to sanction Russian people?

"We're all affected by this, so why should they not be affected for the actions of their government?"

"Why should Ukrainians be starving to death, orphaned and raped?

"You say it's unfair, the governing body of the ATP (the men's tour) and the WTA (the women's tour) say it's unfair, it's discrimination, it's wrong."

"I'll give you wrong and unfair: what's taking place in Ukraine.

"A message has to be sent - a message of unity."

It came after Andrew spoke to former British ambassador to Russia Tony Brenton, who said he found the decision "almost racist".

"I'm dead against it. It's illiberal and almost racist," he said.

"The measure of any action which you might think about is does it assist getting the right people to win in Ukraine?

"The clear answer to that question with regard to these sorts of bans is simply no because it reinforces the Russian people's feeling that the whole world is against them and that they have to stick with Putin in order to maintain their national pride and and integrity."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Portugal has become the first EU country to introduce the fast-tracking

Portugal becomes first EU country to defy Brexit border rules as Brits given fast-track entry
Russia has made 'no gains' in the last 24 hours.

'No major gains' for Russia despite warnings Ukraine invasion is 'only the beginning'
Sajid Javid is reported to be launching an urgent inquiry into the system.

Sajid Javid 'to launch inquiry into gender treatment' as system is 'failing children'
Boris Johnson has said he is confident he will still be PM by Diwali

Boris not fined for BYOB garden do, No10 says as PM vows to still be in the job by October
New photos of Louis were shared on Friday

William and Kate share sweet photos of Prince Louis at the beach to mark fourth birthday
Britain is considering a tank deal with Poland and Ukraine

Britain weighs up 'tanks to Kyiv' deal as Russia says it wants all of southern Ukraine
Alan Barratt, 62, of Althorne, Essex, and Susan Dalton, 66, of Rochdale, Lancashire, have been jailed.

Fraudsters jailed over £13.7m pension scam that conned 245 people out of life savings
Joan Bergin accidentally overdosed on Paracetamol by taking too many Lemsip sachets

Mum dies from accidental Paracetamol overdose after drinking too many Lemsips
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Says: Welby is out of touch with his dwindling flock
A huge blaze has engulfed one of Russia's biggest chemical plants

Russia's biggest chemical plant burns down in second mystery fire

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

3 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile