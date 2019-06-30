Andy Burnham Dismisses "Malicious Story" About Jeremy Corbyn's Health

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham defends Jeremy Corbyn's "energy" and "determination" amid reports the Labour leader is 'too frail' for office.

The former Labour leadership contender and Mayor of Greater Manchester described reports that Mr Corbyn was 'unfit for office' as a "hit job" and a "malicious story that just needs to be dismissed".

Senior civil servants were reported in The Times to be concerned about the health of the Labour leader, who they say is "too frail" and "loosing his memory".

"There is a real worry that the Labour leader isn't up to the job physically or mentally but is being propped up by those around him," one said.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn with Mayor Andy Burnham. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Andrew Castle, Mr Burnham said "we're in real trouble" if there was an agist approach to politics.

"Jeremy is a strong character in many ways, and you've got to be to do that job," he said.

"He's showing great energy levels, and great determination."

He added Mr Corbyn has "governed the party with quite a lot of energy and determination."

"I think anonymous briefings should be discarded - they're not worth a discussion like this."

