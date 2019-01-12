Andy Murray's Former Coach Says Tennis Champion Wants Wimbledon Send Off

Andy Murray's former coach says the tennis champion woudl want to retire from the sport at Wimbledon, after admitting the Australian Open could be his final tournament.

In an emotionally-charged press conference, tennis champion Andy Murray revealed that he plans to retire after this summer's Wimbledon tournament due to his ongoing injury but admitted he may be forced to stop playing after the Australian Open this month.

The 31-year-old sportsman underwent surgery on his hip a year ago, but has still been unable to play without pain.

Speaking at the conference, he said: "Obviously I've been struggling for a long time, and I've been in a lot of pain for about 20 months now."

His former coach, Miles Maclagan, said that the sportsman worked hard and never missed a training session.

Speaking to Andrew Castle, he said: "His drive was phenomenal.

"Some of my strongest memories are in training when physical [sic] he never ever missed a day.

"Some of the practices weren't always perfect, but he knew he had to put it in physically and he did that, he never missed a moment."

Andrew, a former UK number 1, asked Mr Maclagan whether he expected the announcement from Mr Murray: "I thought he might get through this year, but clearly it's a lot worse than I thought.

"I think he probably just wants that big send off at Wimbledon, to enjoy that crowd one more time."