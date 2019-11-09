Ann Widdecbome tells LBC Brexit Party is running out of time for non-aggression pact

The Brexit Party MEP thinks the ball is in Boris Johnson's court and time is running out because nominations close next week.

Ann Widdecombe told Andrew Castle: "We are running out of time. Nominations close next week. This is entirely now in Boris' court, it's not in Nigel's court."

She told Andrew that the Brexit Party want to target Leave seats with Remainer MPs.

Andrew Castle said: "These are white working class areas that felt disenfranchised ahead of the 2016 Brexit vote and they they reached out to smack the establishment and they did.

"So, you're reaching out to them now.

But you can see the logic, can you not, that you could actually be by standing up for what you believe in, you could actually allow a party to have a second vote, a second referendum so Brexit could be denied."

Ann Widdecbome tells LBC Brexit Party is running out of time for non-aggression pact. Picture: PA

Widdecombe replied: "I'm not going to concede what you've just said which these are white working class areas. The Brexit party is extremely diverse and those areas are diverse as well, so I'm not going to characterise that.

"What I am going to say is that by standing in seats, whereas I say they wouldn't vote Tory, and if the Tories are daft enough to split the votes in those seats, well, that's down to them.

"It's exactly what happened in both Peterborough and Brecon. In the Peterborough by-election, we came within hundreds, just a few hundred of winning, the Tories got a few thousand votes but failed. Now if we'd had some of those thousand votes, we would have done okay, we would have won.

"And the same is true in Britain in reverse. The Tories came very close, we got a few thousand votes, but we trailed. Now, if they could have had our votes, they would have won.

That is the sort of pact we're talking about."

When Andrew Castle asked if Brexit Party candidates would pull out, Ann Widdecombe said she was at a conference on Monday where there 450 candidates and "there was no suggestion they are pulling out."