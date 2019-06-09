Brexit Party's Ann Widdecombe Gives Brexit Advice To Tory Leadership Candidates

9 June 2019, 09:30

Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe tells LBC Conservative Party leadership candidates need to have a clear stance on Brexit.

Speaking to Andrew Castle on LBC, the former Conservative MP said that leadership hopefuls should focus on delivering Brexit before branching out with other policy ideas.

Ann Widdecombe said: "It's all very well talking about other things, but you can not stand in this leadership if you do not have a clear vision in your mind on what you're going to do about Brexit.

"Everyone wants it out of the way so that we can get back to talking about the other things, but it's no good talking about the other things until you've solved that problem."

Watch above.

