Anti-Brexit Campaigner Defends Shouting Behind News Reporters

The anti-Brexit campaigner who went viral for appearing behind TV news reporters tells Andrew Castle why he shouts "stop Brexit" behind political interviews.

Steve bray has spent the last 16 months protesting against Brexit, following politicians and other campaigners up and down the country.

But he shot to fame on Wednesday by constantly moving to get in shot during a BBC interview, which went viral on social media.

Andrew Castle asked Mr Bray whether he has ever been mishandled by a camera person for ruining a shot.

"I know it can be frustrating to them, and I understand they have a job to do, but equally this is going to effect us for decades," he said.

"I think getting that message out, we've got to do it."

Mr Bray got a taste of his own medicine when a group of Brexiteers did the same to him while being interviewed by LBC on College green outside Parliament.

Every day parliament is sitting, he's been out in Westminster protesting against Brexit.