Bear Grylls Gives LBC His Reason To Being On Birthday Honours List

Bear Grylls dedicates his OBE to the "unsung heroes" in the scout community, as he gives LBC his reaction to making the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Receiving his OBE for services to scouting, adventurer Bear Grylls tells LBC that being named on the Birthday Honours List showed him "how much you love your friends."

Speaking to Andrew Castle, the former SAS serviceman and broadcaster said he "stands on the shoulders of giants".

"This award really is for all of them, all of the scouts out there, you're the unsung heroes," he said.

"This is your OBE, and really I think you're amazing.

You realise how much you love your friends, just reams of lovely messages from friends this morning and that's actually where all of our real wealth is in our life."

Bear Grylls was included on the Birthday Honours list. Picture: Getty

Others named in the Birthday Honours include Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman and comedian Griff Rhys Jones.

Knighthoods have also been rewarded to the heads of MI5 and MI6 Andrew Parker and Alex Younger.

The man who invented the Tunnock's Teacake in 1956, Boyd Tunnock, is also knighted for services to business and charity.

Listen to Bear Grylls' reaction in the video above.