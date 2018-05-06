BMA Committee Chair: We Do Not Know How Many Doctors Will Have Jobs Changed

The chair of the BMA junior doctors committee says it is unclear how many junior doctors will have their jobs changed as a result of an administrative error by the Royal College of Physicians that leaves thousands uncertain about their future.

Dr Jeeves Wijesuriya told Andrew Castle that it is important that "offers are honoured where possible."

The chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) junior doctors committee said a transcription error was to blame, detailing it as "human error that happened when moving data from one system to another."

"It's a human error."

The Royal College of Physicians has apologised for the error.

The BMA will be offering support to those affected from Tuesday morning, but is seeking legal advice.

When pressed for a number of how many doctors are affected, Dr Wijesuriya said: "We do not know exactly how many doctors will have their jobs changed."

Thousands of doctors have had job offers withdrawn after administrative error. Picture: PA

On Wednesday, the final letters were sent out informing junior doctors around the country which hospital and specialism they would be given depending on scores given after an interview process.

Some doctors had received their letters as early as the 1st April.

But on Thursday, it was discovered that a human error led to doctors being allocated the wrong position, with many already made financial commitments to their offered job.

The Royal College of Physicians says its staff are working over the bank holiday weekend to right the wrong.