Boris Johnson's dad says proroguing parliament proves his son is a good leader

Stanley Johnson explained why he thinks his son is the man for the job.

Andrew Castle asked Stanley Johnson about Boris Johnson's personality.

He said: "Does he have the temperament to be the leader of the country?"

Stanley Johnson replied: "Facts are probably more important than anything else.

"Everything I've seen so far, I'd say he certainly has. I think it has shown in a fairly dramatic way that he is a leader.

Boris Johnson's dad says proroguing parliament proves his son is a good leader. Picture: PA

"You just pointed out in your earlier comments, getting the getting the reopening of the negotiation of the withdrawal agreement, that was something.

"Frankly, I think he the steps he took to dismiss the people in the Conservative Party who really were not helping."

He added: "Frankly I thought his decision in proroguing the Parliament showed us he's the man who is absolutely ready to take clear, dramatic steps and I suspect we may see a few more of these steps."