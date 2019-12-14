Boris Johnson's dad says proroguing parliament proves his son is a good leader

14 December 2019, 11:07

Stanley Johnson explained why he thinks his son is the man for the job.

Andrew Castle asked Stanley Johnson about Boris Johnson's personality.

He said: "Does he have the temperament to be the leader of the country?"

Stanley Johnson replied: "Facts are probably more important than anything else.

"Everything I've seen so far, I'd say he certainly has. I think it has shown in a fairly dramatic way that he is a leader.

Boris Johnson's dad says proroguing parliament proves his son is a good leader
Boris Johnson's dad says proroguing parliament proves his son is a good leader. Picture: PA

"You just pointed out in your earlier comments, getting the getting the reopening of the negotiation of the withdrawal agreement, that was something.

"Frankly, I think he the steps he took to dismiss the people in the Conservative Party who really were not helping."

He added: "Frankly I thought his decision in proroguing the Parliament showed us he's the man who is absolutely ready to take clear, dramatic steps and I suspect we may see a few more of these steps."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien's surprise call from Chris Evans paying tribute to Steve Allen

James O'Brien's surprise call from Chris Evans paying tribute to Steve Allen

2 days ago

LBC Investigation: Rent for Sex

LBC uncovers London landlords who exchange sex for rent

2 days ago

James O'Brien heard this alarming call from a paediatric nurse

If you care about the NHS, this call from a paediatric nurse is a must-listen

5 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Listeners want this Maajid Nawaz caller to be the next Labour leader

Listeners want this Maajid Nawaz caller to be the next Labour leader
Changing leader won't resolve Labour's problem, says Ed Miliband's former campaign manager

Changing leader won't resolve Labour's problem, says Ed Miliband's former campaign manager
Mark Francois avoids answering whether he and Rees-Mogg were 'pulled' from the campaign

Mark Francois avoids answering whether he and Rees-Mogg were 'pulled' from the campaign
Lib Dem MP slams "unpredictable" Labour Party for not helping stop Brexit

Lib Dem MP slams "unreliable" Labour Party for not helping stop Brexit