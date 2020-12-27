Sir Ed Davey: Brexit trade deal 'bad news' for the UK

By Seán Hickey

The Lib Dem Leader describes Boris Johnson's Brexit deal as a 'red tape bonanza,' worrying about a crisis in the UK job market as a result.

"The more we read it, it's not a good deal." Sir Ed Davey told Andrew Castle.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats pointed out that the Prime Minister's trade deal is "going to be the first trade deal in history to put up trade barriers."

"This is red tape bonanza."

Andrew worried that Sir Ed was being too pessimistic of the Brexit deal, reminding him that "there hasn't been a mass exodus," of multinationals or people that have settled in Britain.

"We are already seeing a lot of jobs leaving," the Lib Dem leader insisted, adding that in the long run, this trade deal will be "extremely bad for jobs."

Read More: Boris Johnson touts 'big changes' to business taxes and regulation post-Brexit

Sir Ed Davey revealed his party would not vote for the Brexit deal. Picture: PA

Sir Ed noted that amid the worst economic downturn for 300 years, "you would think that this Government would make it easier for trade – easier for business," but this deal is not the solution.

He feared the deal is "pretty bad news for jobs."

"Businesses have been given...three working days to prepare for this new deal and I've spoken to some businesses that cannot believe that the Government hasn't allowed for some adjustment period."

Andrew argued that the fact a deal is done is cause for relief and calm in Westminster. Mr Davey clapped back and asked "is relief what we want for our country?

"What we want for our country is a good deal."

You can listen to the rest of the interview below.