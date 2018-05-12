Britain Is Not A Racist Country, Says Tory MP

A UN inspector claimed rising xenophobia and hate crime makes Britain 'more racist', but this Conservative MP said that it can't be racist for "dealing with facts".

Tendayi Achiume, the UN's special rapporteur on racism and xenophobia, blamed Brexit for a rise anti-migrant and anti-foreigner rhetoric.

The law professor also said that the 'hostile environment' introduced by Theresa May has applied to "not only irregular immigrant, but for racial and ethnic minority individuals with regular status."

Sir Bill Cash told Andrew Castle he didn't think Britain was racist for "dealing with the facts".

"The bottom line is that this reporter ought to go back to law school" he said.

"There's a complete disregard for objectivity, and facts, and impartiality."

The Conservative MP, and chairman of the European Scrutiny Committee, said that what Ms Achiume said was "completely and totally out of order."

"Would it be racist to point out that in places such as Rotherham and Telford, there is a distinct connection between certain groups of people?

"This is dealing with the facts."