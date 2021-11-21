'We are not being invaded!': Fiery row with caller on migrant crisis

By Seán Hickey

LBC listeners were shocked by this caller's views on Channel migrants, and Andrew Castle expertly dismantled his argument.

Andrew Castle was taking calls on the migrant crisis, as the Prime Minister is reportedly looking for a "fix" to the current situation.

"We have to stop them" caller Michael told LBC, insisting that the UK is "being invaded" by migrants crossing the Channel.

"It's a crisis that needs to be addressed, it's not an invasion", Andrew said, dismissing the caller's claim.

He encouraged the caller to rethink how he describes migrants, insisting that "it becomes hate when you start using words like that."

The caller maintained that migrants were "invading" the country, triggering Andrew: "Are they marching down Sittingbourne High Street mate? Have they got pitchforks at the ready?"

Andrew told the caller that people deserve to be treated with basic human decency. The caller disagreed.

"They're sitting there thinking 'we've just won the lottery without buying a ticket'" he argued, suggesting that those crossing the Channel are "economic migrants."