Caller Tells Andrew Castle Fear Of Crime Means "Business Is Booming"

4 May 2019, 07:47

This caller said when you end up facing masked intruders in your home "you don't know what level of force you're capable of using."

Andrew Castle was discussing Richard Osborn-Brooks the pensioner who stabbed burglar Henry Vincent to death in Hither Green, south-east London, in April last year.

An inquest said that Vincent was "lawfully killed," causing Andrew to ask is there more, or less fear of crime around?

Jimmy called in and said he grew up around "criminals and villains" he had two paths in life, he said he "took the right path" and opened up a security company.

Andrew Castle listened while this caller explained why he set up a security company.
When Andrew asked if he was seeing a lot of business at the moment Jimmy was quick to say "business is booming" he said "it's real, it's happening, it's going on.

"Crime is high."

Did Jimmy feel any sympathy for Vincent? "There's no winners,"in situations like this he told Andrew.

Watch it in full at the top of the page.

