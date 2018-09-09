Former Cameron Advisor Says Key Electorate Won't Want Boris PM

A former advisor to David Cameron believes that the character of Boris Johnson matters to an "important section" of the electorate who wouldn't want these characteristics in their Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson is "in this game" because he wishes to be the Prime Minister, says David Cameron's former advisor.

But Philip Blond added that Mr Johnson's character "matters to an important section of the electorate" that "wouldn't like those characteristics in their Prime Minister".

Speaking to Andrew Castle on LBC, he said that this will harm him "in the number of MPs prepared to back him" for a run at Downing Street.

Boris Johnson and Theresa May. Picture: PA

In a newspaper column, Boris Johnson accused Theresa May of wrapping a "suicide vest" around Britain and handing the detonator to Brussels.

He wrote: "At every stage in the talks so far, Brussels gets what Brussels wants.

"We have agreed to the EU's timetable; we have agreed to hand over £39bn, for nothing in return.

"Now under the Chequers proposal, we are set to agree to accept their rules - forever - with no say on the making of those rules. It is a humiliation.

"We look like a seven-stone weakling being comically bent out of shape by a 500lb gorilla.

"And the reason is simple: Northern Ireland, and the insanity of the so-called 'backstop'. We have opened ourselves to perpetual political blackmail.

"We have wrapped a suicide vest around the British constitution - and handed the detonator to Michel Barnier.

"We have given him a jemmy with which Brussels can choose - at any time - to crack apart the Union between Great Britain and Northern Ireland."