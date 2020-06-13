"Churchill saved the UK from evil": Lord Lamont disgusted by cladding on Sir Winston's statue

By Seán Hickey

A former cabinet member acknowledged that Sir Winston Churchill may have had some controversial views, but he saved the UK from utter evil.

Lord Norman Lamonte is a former Chancellor of the Exchequer and he joined Andrew Castle to initially discuss the revival of the British economy after lockdown eases.

Andrew had a look at the front pages observing "many pictures of the clad statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square" and asked the former Chancellor how he felt about the threat protesters pose to the statue.

Lord Lamonte told Andrew that he was "shocked and very very sad about" the covering up of the statue, adding that he "was sad the statue of sir Winston wasn't properly protected during riots" after videos surfaced of police abandoning the statue as crowds grew.

He told Andrew that the government and the police have "got to take a firm line on this" and went on to accept that the former Prime Minister had "some views that belonged to the past but he saved this country from racism, saved this country from an evil regime."

The statue of Winston Churchill has been covered up as protests are uncertain to go ahead this weekend. Picture: PA

Lord Lamonte told Andrew that Sir Winston "has been an inspiration through the ages and remains so" despite the criticism he's coming under during these anti-racism protests.

The former Chancellor of the Exchequer went on to point out that the French President Emmanuel Macron is due to come to the UK next week to commemorate the joint French and British effort in the war.

Lord Lamonte couldn't imagine the scenes if the cladding was left up during the visit. "What a tragedy it would be if President Macron has to see that statue boarded up when he's come here really to commemorate Winston Churchill's memory" he said.

