Cressida Dick: London Can Be Proud Of Response To London Bridge Attack

The Commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police says London can be "very proud' of the response to the London Bridge attack last year.

Britain's most senior police officer told Andrew Castle that London "can be very proud of the response" to the London Bridge attack that killed 8 people.

"But we all want to stop such things happening in the future," she said.

Cressida Dick was speaking after the first anniversary memorial service for the attack.

Andrew asked the commissioner what the police needs to keep the public safe:

"We have done some very, very extensive reviews about what happened," she said.

"We are currently investing in greater and better intelligence work, and greater and better local work so that we can try to identify people who might be becoming violent extremists.

"Theres a whole set of things going on, to try to keep our great city and country as safe as it possibly can be.

"We face a threat that all of the western world frankly faces, some of it is very unpredictable, it's very fast moving, some of it is very low tech.

"We will do everything we can in our power and we will continue to talk to the mayor and the government about what we need to do that."