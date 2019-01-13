There Will Be A General Election If May's Deal Passes, And The Conservatives Will Win It

A Conservative MP is confident that if Theresa May manages to get her exit deal through Parliament, it would trigger a general election that his party would win.

Crispin Blunt said it would be "ironic" that a general election would be called if the Prime Minister's withdrawal agreement passes.

Speaking to Andrew Castle, he said: "One of the ironies is if Theresa May got her withdrawal agreement, there would be a general election pretty sharpish because the DUP would withdraw their support from the government.

"If there is a general election and it's clear that the Conservative Party is going to go into that election determined to deliver what the people decided in 2016 and have a clear path to do so, I would be very happy to be a Conservative MP.

"I think very probably that the Conservatives would frankly smash the ball out the park in that election because of the behaviour of the opponents."

Crispin Blunt told Andrew Castle he thought the Conservatives would win a general election. Picture: LBC / PA

His comments come as Theresa May warns MPs that failing to back her Brexit plan would be a "catastrophic and unforgivable breach of trust" in the country's democracy.

MPs vote on her agreement on Tuesday, weeks after she delayed the same vote when it became clear it did not have sufficient support to pass.

