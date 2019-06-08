David Cameron "Mother Of All Disasters", Says Former Tory Cabinet Minister

8 June 2019, 08:30 | Updated: 8 June 2019, 08:32

Former Conservative Cabinet Minister David Mellor named David Cameron as the "mother of all disasters".

Speaking to Andrew Castle, the former Tory Cabinet Minister said David Cameron was the worst Prime Minister for a century because of the decision to hold the referendum on EU membership.

David Mellor said: "The worst Prime Minister in 100 years has surely got to be David Cameron.

"He created this Brexit nonsense almost without realising what he was doing, like a child in a firework factory who thinks what fun to light that match."

Former Prime Minister David Cameron
Former Prime Minister David Cameron. Picture: Getty

Mr Mellor continued: "Theresa May is disastrous, but she is not the mother of all disasters. The mother of all disasters is David Cameron.

"And I hope wherever he's enjoying a glass of champagne and chillaxing this weekend, he will realise, look in the mirror and think al of this is my fault because it is."

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

A D-Day veteran's medals

The D-Day Stories Of Listeners' Families That Moved James O'Brien So Much

1 day ago

Esther McVey refused to apologise for the rollout of Universal Credit

Esther McVey Refuses SIX Times To Apologise For Universal Credit Rollout

3 days ago

Nick Ferrari can't believe what he's hearing from Baroness Wheatcroft

The Interview With Tory Baroness Wheatcroft Which Infuriated LBC Listeners

9 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Former Labour MP calls for Lisa Forbes to be suspended by Labour Party over anti-Semitism

Labour Should Suspend Newly Elected Peterborough MP Over Anti-Semitism, Frank Field Says
Rory Stewart credits Michael Gove for being forthcoming about using cocaine

Rory Stewart Credits Michael Gove For Cocaine Honesty

Cocaine, cannabis and opium: Which politicians have used drugs and what did they take?

President Trump's tariff tactics could be bad news for China and EU