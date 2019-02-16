David Gauke: Ten Days Left To Secure Brexit Deal So UK Can Leave 'On Time'

David Gauke believes the UK can leave 'on time' if there's progress on Theresa May's Brexit deal within the next ten days.

The Justice Secretary said that there are only ten days for MPs to get behind a deal and pass it through Parliament if the UK is to leave on time without no-deal.

Speaking to Andrew Castle, Mr Gauke added that it was important to get a Brexit 'break through' as quickly as possible in order to provide certainty to British businesses.

"I think if we can make progress in the next ten days and strike a deal with the European Union and address this issue of the backstop, then we may have an opportunity of getting everything through in time to leave on the 29th March with a deal.

David Gauke wouldn't say whether he would resign if the UK left the European Union without a deal. Picture: LBC / PA

Mr Gauke wouldn't say whether he would resign in the case of a no-deal Brexit, telling Andrew: "My position is clear about the grave concerns that I have and I would hope and expect the government to act responsibly if we got that that point."

"At the moment we're focussed on trying to get that break through as quickly as possible to provide the certainty to British people and British businesses as quickly as possible because the uncertainty is not good for us."

Prime Minister Theresa May promised MPs that if no further agreement on the exit deal could be reached by the 26th February, then a further amendable motion will be tabled on that day to be voted on the next day.