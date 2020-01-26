Denis MacShane: 'Brexit Day 50p coins are absolutely daft'

26 January 2020, 09:07

A commemorative 50p coin marking the UK's departure from the EU has been unveiled by Chancellor Sajid Javid.

Denis MacShane, Labour's former Europe minister, thinks the coins are "absolutely daft".

He reflected on this "50p malarkey".

The coins, he said, might become a "collector's item" though.

"Brexit Day 50p coins are absolutely daft"
"Brexit Day 50p coins are absolutely daft". Picture: PA

He continued: "We didn't do this for the 75th anniversary of NATO, we didn't do this for birth of the future kinds of England that were born to Prince William and now we're just doing this as another Boris Johnson vanity project."

MacShane joked: "Is the Queen's face going to be on it or will Nigel Farage be on the backside of it?"

