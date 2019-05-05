There Is A Desire And Need For A Fresh Look At Brexit Tory MP Says

5 May 2019, 13:54 | Updated: 5 May 2019, 14:04

In the wake of "crushing" election results, Sir Desmond Swayne told LBC listeners that if Theresa May went a new leader would have a "fresh start."

Andrew Castle asked Sir Desmond Swayne, the Conservative MP for New Forest West in Hampshire, if the 1922 backbench committee was going to ask Theresa May to set a departure and if a date was set, what benefit would it deliver?

"It gives someone a fresh start,"Sir Desmond replied. "I think there is definitely a desire and a need for a fresh look at the entire Brexit process and how we proceed."

Mr Swayne was formerly David Cameron's Parliamentary Private Secretary.

Swayne said if the "crushing results election results" which saw the Tories lose more than 1300 seats in local councils, had happened in "any other walk of life, other than politics, the chief executive would have taken responsibility and resigned."

Sir Desmond said a boss in any other industry would have quit after such bad results. Picture: UK Gov/PA

Sir Desmond Swayne the Conservative MP for New Forest West in Hampshire told LBC Gavin Williamson deserves an investigation into the matter which resulted in his sacking as Defence Secretary.

Sir Desmond said that Scotland Yard was right in their decision not to hold a criminal investigation into the leak.

He said the information leaked is "not important at all." He added the fact that there was a discussion about the involvement of Huawei in the UK's 5g networks is "hardly surprising."

The Tory MP said that the fact the information was leaked from the top-secret National Security Council is more important.

