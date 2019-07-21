Andrew Castle Hits Out At E-Scooter Crackdown Amid Police Cuts

21 July 2019, 09:07 | Updated: 21 July 2019, 09:12

Andrew Castle hits out at a clampdown on e-scooter riders in London, questioning whether it was a higher priority than burglary or illegal drug use.

The LBC presenter said the electric scooters "represent an opportunity" to commuters that gets them from A-to-B in a "civilised way".

"It makes no noise, which is a pollution we very rarely talk about," he said, adding: "They don't take up too much space, and you go about your business."

But Andrew questioned whether the crackdown is a priority, pointing out the police don't always visit homes after a burglary.

"You're not allowed to smoke cannabis in this country, where's the crackdown on that?" he said: "There isn't one."

"And we're going after scooter riders? Is that a priority that you're interested in?

"I've got lots of friends who have been burgled and the police haven't come round, but if you've got an e-scooter you're a terrible guy."

Man riding an e-scooter
Man riding an e-scooter. Picture: Getty

The Met Police promised a crackdown on the electric scooters, which can reach speeds of up to 30mph depending on model, from Monday with fines of £300 for any rider breaking the law by riding them on a public road.

The electric-powered two wheel scooter are illegal to ride on public roads, cycle-ways and pavements in Britain because they are categorised as a 'personal light electric vehicle' which is only suitable for use on private land under the Highways Act.

Watch above.

