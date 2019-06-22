Baroness Floella Benjamin: Waterloo Station "Significant" For Windrush Monument

Baroness Floella Benjamin tells LBC Waterloo Station was specifically chosen for a new Monument dedicated to the Windrush Generation.

A Windrush monument to be built in London's Waterloo Station will be seen by "millions", the Chair of the Windrush Commemoration Committee, Baroness Floella Benjamin, tells LBC.

Baroness Floella Benjamin, who travelled to the UK as part of the Windrush Generation, said Waterloo Station was chosen for the site of the new tribute because many people who came from the Caribbean got a train from Southampton Docks to the central London station.

Speaking to Andrew Castle, Floella said: "Each year from now on, I'd like for us to have a pilgrimage where you come with your children.

"That lasting legacy of dressing up like the Windrush Generation because we brought style to Britain, we brought colour, we brought fantastic food, we brought things that was missing here in Britain and having the Caribbean people here have given a certain sparkle and elegance and style.

"Waterloo Station is significant because many people who came from the Caribbean landed at Southampton Docks, and they got the boat train to Waterloo Station

"I'm included - I was one of those people."

Baroness Floella Benjamin, who is an accomplished actress, broadcaster, author and philanthropist, travelled to the UK as part of the Windrush generation, and has since used her experience to change public perception and create a better environment for future generations.

In her new podcast titled 'From The Heart With Floella Benjamin', launching in honour of Windrush Day, Baroness Floella Benjamin shares her incredible stories of resilience and overcoming adversity.

