Ghislaine Maxwell was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein "as much as anyone else"

By Seán Hickey

A friend of Ghislaine Maxwell - former associate of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein told LBC that Ms Maxwell was a victim in her relationship.

Earlier on this week, Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI to be questioned about her relationship with convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. Mr Epstein's relationship with Prince Andrew has been of particular interest in the UK and many believe that Ms Maxwell may have damning evidence against the Duke of York.

Laura Goldman is a friend of Ghislaine Maxwell and she joined Andrew Castle on air to discuss the news. Andrew wanted to know more about Ms Maxwell's relationship with Mr Epstein. Ms Goldman said that "she was always nervous around him" and went even further to suggest that Ghislaine Maxwell was a victim of Mr Epstein.

Ms Goldman told Andrew that "she should face her punishment" regardless of how she was treated by Epstein and made sure to stress that she was not condoning any alleged activity by Ms Maxwell.

"I really believe that she was as much a victim of him as anyone else" she said. Ms Goldman argued that the fact that Ms Maxwell "was able to humiliate herself like that has to tell you that he manipulated her."

Ghislaine Maxwell was taken into custody by the FBI this week. Picture: PA

She was quick to stress that according to Ms Maxwell, Prince Andrew "never understood what was going on" and was felt very entitled in his relationship with Mr Epstein.

She also told Andrew Castle that she never personally saw any illegal activity going on around Ms Maxwell. "The women I saw I didn't see as very young" she said.

When asked if Ms Maxwell would cooperate with the American authorities, Ms Goldman insisted that "she's definitely gonna sing, but she's not gonna go against Prince Andrew.

"She's always told me she's grateful for what he did for her and she won't say anything about him."

Ms Goldman added that rumours of apparent incriminating videos of sexual abuse don't exist, or so she was told by Ms Maxwell.