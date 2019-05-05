I Doubt Any Brand Would Dare To Do A Black Lives Matter Sandwich This Guest Says

5 May 2019, 07:42

Talking about the new "gay sandwich" which is causing controversy on social media Andrew Castle says if you are worried about a sandwich then you probably have a great life.

Talking about the online controversy over M&S's new LGBT sandwich Andrew asked the question is the problem with the sandwich or is the problem with social media?

"Is this more than just a sandwich?" Andrew asked.

The supermarket has added guacamole to the traditional BLT to help spell out the acronym LGBT - Lettuce, Guacamole, Bacon and Tomato.

Nick Duffy the Current Affairs Editor for Pinknews said it had promoted discussion, "more than you would usually see on sandwich stories."

Andrew Castle also pointed out the new sandwich has a high salt content. Picture: LBC

"Some people have found it offensive, their whole identity compared to a bit of lettuce," Mr Duffy said.

He went on to say he doubts you would see a brand producing a "Black Lives Matter sandwich."

The supermarket are facing accusations of exploiting LGBT community after introducing the "gay sandwich" to help celebrate Pride.

The sandwich, sold in a rainbow-coloured box, similar to the pride flag, is bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich with added guacamole, marketed as an LGBT.

Watch the conversation at the top of the page.

