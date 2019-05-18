Gerard Batten Grilled By LBC Listeners: Watch Live From 9am

Ukip leader Gerard Batten is live in the LBC studio, answering questions from listeners ahead of the European Elections.

As part of LBC's Election Calls, we're giving you the chance to speak with senior members of all the major parties competing in the European Elections next week.

Today, Gerard Batten is in the studio with Andrew Castle to take your calls and can ask him anything you want - call 0345 60 60 973.

Watch the phone-in live right here at 9am.