Glenn Hoddle's Recovery With Steve Perryman MBE

After Glenn Hoddle's collapse at a London TV studio yesterday, his former teammate and captain Steve Perryman MBE spoke to Andrew Castle about Glenn's career and his recovery.

On the subject of Glenn's career as a footballer, Steve Perryman referred to Glenn as a "fantastic talent".

Glenn was an easy target for opponents to try to put out of the game because "if you stopped Glen Hoddle, you stopped Tottenham", he said.

When Andrew brought the conversation back to Glen Hoddle's recent ill-health, Steve revealed that he had received messages overnight that Glen has had three stents put in and is now conscious, and that things look promising.

"This is a massive wake up call for all of us, you don't know what's going to happen tomorrow" said Steve.