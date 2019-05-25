Rory Stewart "Stupid" For Boris Johnson Remark, Iain Duncan Smith Says

Iain Duncan Smith told LBC he thinks Rory Stewart is "stupid" for saying he would not serve under Boris Johnson.

The International Development Secretary said that he would not serve under a Boris Johnson leadership, but former Tory party leader Iain Duncan Smith said Mr Stewart was "stupid" for the remark.

Speaking to Andrew Castle, Mr Duncan Smith said: "I think people who say things like that are really stupid".

"The point about leadership elections is you let others have a chance to vote and like all democratic elections you unite behind whoever wins.

"Whoever wins this election will get my full support in whatever capacity, even if only from the back benches."

International Development Secretary Rory Stewart. Picture: Getty

A leadership contest within the Conservative Party was sparked when Theresa May announced that she will step down as Prime Minister on June 7th.

Making the announcement outside 10 Downing Street, Mrs May said she will continue in role until a leadership contest was completed.

Brexiteer Boris Johnson is leading the candidates to takeover the leadership, with Matt Hancock and Esther McVey amongst others standing.

Former Home Secretary Amber Rudd ruled herself out of the contest, saying 'now is not her time'.