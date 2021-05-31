I'm fed up of hearing about hard done by tenants, landlord tells LBC

By Sam Sholli

A landlord has told LBC that he is "fed up" of hearing about "poor hard done by tenants".

Michael in Sittingbourne made the comment to LBC's Andrew Castle as England's Covid eviction ban comes to an end.

He told LBC: "I'm fed up to the back teeth hearing about these poor hard done by tenants.

"What about hard done by landlords? Some tenants are very good. A lot of tenants are playing the system for all it's worth."

He added: "What tenants seem to not understand is...this is the landlord's house. It's up to him what happens with it.

"I'm truly appalled at the way the Tories have carried on over this. They have made it difficult beyond belief to get more landlords.

"Once I sell up and I'm sure I won't be the only one, there will be less houses to rent because it's just not worth the aggro."

"And you don't make a fortune over it. People think if you rent houses out you're rich. You're really not."

