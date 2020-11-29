ISIS militants should never be allowed return to UK, insists security expert

29 November 2020, 11:43

By Seán Hickey

This security expert insisted that Brits who have gone to the Middle East to support ISIS shouldn't be allowed return, under no circumstances.

Following reports that a former ISIS fighter is pleading with the UK government to allow him return to his home in Cardiff, Professor Anthony Glees told Andrew Castle "it is perfectly possible he acquired citizenship of the Islamic State," during his time representing the terror group "therefore he's got absolutely nothing to do with us."

The Professor at the Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies at the University of Buckingham insisted the former terrorist is "not British anymore and he can bleat on about his human rights."

"The idea that the British Muslim community pay for them is entirely toxic," he added.

Professor Glees called for those in power to "set up a tribunal in Iraq or Syria, try them there where their crimes were committed and imprison them there.

"They should not come back to the United Kingdom."

Professor Glees argued that ISIS fighters should be sentenced in Nuremberg-style trials
Professor Glees argued that ISIS fighters should be sentenced in Nuremberg-style trials. Picture: PA

Andrew noted that it is difficult for people to "have a scintilla of sympathy for him or his family," simply because of the atrocities he may have committed as an Islamic State militant.

"It is a shame he was not also killed because people like this are best killed, that's what battles are for," insisted Professor Glees, stopping Andrew in his tracks.

The security expert saw it a disgrace that heinous crimes are committed by these fighters, yet "on another hand they demand their human rights." He pointed out that standing trial for their crimes is part of these fighters' human rights.

"This man should not be allowed back into the United Kingdom."

Professor Glees added that if the UK does allow these people to return, we run the risk of radicalising more people, as the former militants will be canonised. "We can't have it," he insisted.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Foreign Secretary Dominic Rabb spoke to LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday.

England could be out of restrictions ‘by spring’ if vaccine rollout successful, Raab says
Over 10,000 turkeys will be culled at a farm in North Yorkshire after an outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed

Bird flu outbreak confirmed at North Yorkshire farm

South Wales Police say they stopped 110 vehicles in the first 24 hours of their operation.

Welsh police stop couple crossing border to deliver Christmas presents to family
Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones are being remembered on the anniversary of the London Bridge attack

Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones remembered on anniversary of London Bridge attack
Raab on Tom Swarbrick

Raab: EU needs to show 'flexibility and pragmatism' to get Brexit deal
South Wales Police stopped 110 vehicles on its first day of random spot checks

Coronavirus: Cardiff police issue 12 fines on first day of random car checks
Boris Johnson has written to Tory MPs hoping to stave off a rebellion over his Covid tier strategy

PM offers Tory rebels February 3 'sunset' for Covid tier system
Britain and France have reached an agreement to prevent migrants crossing the Channel

Britain and France reach agreement to prevent migrants crossing Channel
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

Caller set for deportation explains his plight to David Lammy

Caller set for deportation explains his plight to David Lammy

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

3 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

3 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile