Andrew Castle Tells Jeremy Corbyn Off For Snubbing Donald Trump State Dinner

Andrew Castle has some strong words for the Labour leader after he declined an invitation to dine with Donald Trump during the Presidents' state visit in June.

Jeremy Corbyn said that he will not attend a state banquet at Buckingham Palace when Donald Trump visits the UK this year, arguing that maintaining the relationship between Britain and the US "does not require the pomp and ceremony" of a state visit.

He said: "Theresa May should not be rolling out the red carpet for a state visit to honour a president who rips up vital international treaties, backs climate change denial and uses racist and misogynist rhetoric," adding: "It is disappointing that the Prime Minister has again opted to kowtow to this US administration."

He joins Commons Speaker John Bercow, Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable, and the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford in declining their invitations.

But Andrew Castle warns that the snub would only be "self-defeating".

"If you snub Donald Trump, he's going to react, he's going to hurt you eventually," he said.

"You can hang out with Hamas, you can hang out with the IRA, you can be dragged kicking and screaming with the intelligence in front of you that says Russia did it when it comes to Salisbury, but you can't have dinner with the President of the United States.

"He happily went along to attend a state banquet in honour of the Chinese President, but perhaps he ought to have a quick look at China's record of abuse on human rights and incarceration without trial and murder.

"Do I like Donald Trump, do I think he's fit for office, no of course not.

"But the fact is that he's President of our number one ally."

Watch in full above.