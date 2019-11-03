Jo Cox's Sister Warns Abuse Of MPs "Isn't Just Happening Online"

3 November 2019, 12:59

The sister of the murdered MP Jo Cox is calling for greater civility in politics to prevent future tragedies from happening.

Andrew Castle asked Kim Leadbeater: "What steps do we need to take to improve the standard and even the morality of the conversations that we're having with each other?"

Kim replied: "I think the problem that we've got is politicians have been dehumanised and I think as, as your other guest said, they've almost now got this sort of celebrity role where lots of people do know who lots of them are.

"In recent weeks, we've seen some pretty poor behaviour from from certain politicians and, you know, my line on that is that people in positions of responsibility have a duty to behave responsibly.

By the same token, the rest of us have a duty to appreciate the difficult job that they do and the challenges that they face, particularly in the current climate, but it will only change if we all agree to change and operate in a civilised and respectful manner."

Jo Cox&squot;s Sister Warns Abuse Of MPs "Isn&squot;t Just Happening Online"
Jo Cox's Sister Warns Abuse Of MPs "Isn't Just Happening Online". Picture: PA

She continued: "And I also include media in that and I include journalists in that and indeed social media.

"But one point I would disagree with this, this isn't just happening online. This is happening in the street.

"I've had lots of conversations with politicians who have had their windows smashed in or have been spat out or have people screaming at them in the supermarket.

"So I think this this concept of the keyboard warriors, there is a lot of truth in that, but we have also moved beyond that.

"Politicians are genuinely fearful for their safety in real life.

"So I think it's multifactorial, I think there's lots of things that need to change and I think we all have to decide, do we want to be part of the problem or do we want to be part of the solution.

Unless we take this holistic approach then unfortunately difficult to see a way of improving things."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

A firefighter who worked at Grenfell said everyone did their best to rescue residents

Grenfell Firefighter Passionately Defends Commissioner Over Role In Tragedy

3 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty spoke to Sir John Curtice about the upcoming election

Professor John Curtice Makes Surprising Prediction For General Election 2019

4 days ago

James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands

James O'Brien's Labour Caller Ties Himself In Knots Over Jeremy Corbyn's Election Hopes

5 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Labour Caller Complains Tory Constituents Would Vote For "A Monkey In A Blue Suit"

Labour Caller Complains Tory Constituents Would Vote For "A Monkey In A Blue Suit"
Nigel Farage Decides Not To Stand As Brexit Party MP

Nigel Farage Decides Not To Stand As Brexit Party Candidate In This Election

Amazon Echo may have been a witness to a suspected murder

General Election 2019: Nigel Farage says he will not stand as MP