John Barnes' message to fans booing BLM: 'Keep your mouth shut, support your team'

6 December 2020, 09:56

By Seán Hickey

Ex-footballer John Barnes tells football fans who disagree with footballers taking the knee to 'keep their mouths shut' if they disagree with the message.

Former Liverpool player John Barnes was reflecting on events in The Den on Saturday afternoon when Milwall fans booed footballers who kneeled in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

"As far as I'm concerned it's about anti-discrimination, it's about equality," he told Andrew Castle. Mr Barnes made the point that the political motivations of the Black Lives Matter organisation are not being considered by players when supporting the anti-racism cause.

"I don't think any footballer takes the knee in support of defunding the police," he argued.

The former Celtic manager noted that those in the stands "aren't just football fans...they are normal human beings who have a perception," and we must look at the reasoning those people had for booing the footballers.

"It's a little bit more nuanced than anti-discrimination." Mr Barnes added that "if they don't like it, keep your mouth shut," and respect the point of view of the players on the pitch.

Milwall fans could be heard booing players who took a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement
Milwall fans could be heard booing players who took a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Getty

"For me black lives matter is about exactly what it says, about equality for all," the ex-footballer insisted.

Andrew argued that it could be seen that "some people just don't like being told what to think, what to say," and these fans in the stands were pushing back against having an ideology pushed on them.

"They're not asking fans to do anything," Mr Barnes clapped back: "If you don't agree with what footballers are doing, keep your mouth shut."

The ex-footballer concluded with a message to fans booing players taking the knee: "Keep your mouth shut, support your team."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tom Swarbrick George Eustice

Minister tells LBC Brexit negotiations 'could be extended beyond Wednesday cutoff'
Police positioned themselves outside Harrods (left), while large crowds danced in Nottingham city centre (right).

Police step in as huge crowds gather in London and Nottingham
Ryan Leonard of Millwall kneeling for black lives matter

Millwall fans criticised for booing players taking the knee for Black Lives Matter
Most of the population have said they do not trust the government with the pandemic

Majority of public do not trust government to manage pandemic, survey finds
The vaccine will be rolled out on Tuesday in England

NHS preparing for 'largest scale vaccination campaign' in UK history
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will tour the UK on the royal train

William and Kate set for national royal train tour to thank coronavirus key workers
Tens of thousands of shoppers went to Regent Street on Saturday

Shoppers flood Britain's high streets on first weekend after lockdown
EU boss Ursula von der Leyen said Brexit talks will continue on Sunday

UK and EU Brexit talks to resume in 'final throw of the dice'
Environment Sec. confirms food prices will rise in event of no-deal Brexit

Environment Sec. confirms food price rise in event of no-deal Brexit
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

3 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

3 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile