'Not even Keir should quit!': Ann Widdecombe says MPs shouldn't resign over Covid breaches

8 May 2022, 15:24 | Updated: 8 May 2022, 15:34

Politicians shouldn't quit over lockdown breaches says Ann Widdecombe
Politicians shouldn't quit over lockdown breaches says Ann Widdecombe . Picture: Alamy/LBC

By James Bickerton

Neither Keir Starmer nor Boris Johnson should quit over reported coronavirus lockdown breaches according to Ann Widdecombe, the former Tory Minister and Brexit Party MEP.

Durham police are investigating an event on April 30, attended by Sir Keir, to check if Covid rules were broken.

Mr Johnson has already been fined £50 for breaching rules at his birthday celebration in June 2020, along with his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Sir Keir called for both the Prime Minister and Chancellor to resign after their fines, raising pressure on him to step down if he is fined in turn.

However, appearing on Andrew Castle's LBC show, Ms Widdecombe said none of the politicians implicated should quit.

She argued: "My view is actually nobody should resign.

"I don't want the Prime Minister to resign, I don't want Rishi to resign, I don't want anyone to resign because they're fined.

"The country has many more important things to think about.'

However Ms Widdecombe added she can understand calls for Sir Keir to quit if fined to avoid hypocrisy.

She said: "If you're to be judged by your own standards then Keir has said the Prime Minister should resign, Angela [Rayner] has said the Prime Minister should resign, so it's perfectly reasonable to say to them 'well if that's what you think - then you should resign'."

READ MORE: Tories slam Starmer 'hypocrisy' after leaked memo reveals 'Beergate bash' was pre-planned

After the Metropolitan Police announced fines for Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak, Sir Keir said "they must both resign" as they had "repeatedly lied to the British public".

Ms Widdecombe suggested this may have been a mistake by the Labour leader, commenting: "My main query is Keir Starmer's judgement because he's known all along that he was vulnerable on this and yet he spent months, and it has been months, attacking the Prime Minister at every available opportunity.

"He must have known there was a high risk, and a risk that would only increase the more he banged on about it with the Prime Minister, that his own wrongdoing would be exposed."

The Metropolitan Police are still investigating a number of other potentially lockdown breaching events in Whitehall, some of which were attended by the Prime Minister.

This raises the prospect of Mr Johnson facing further fines, with Sue Gray's report into the scandal due to be published after the police have finished their inquiries.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ncuti Gatwa will take over from Jodie Whittaker as the Time Lord in Doctor Who.

Doctor Who: Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa announced as first black Time Lord
Kate and William were criticised as being "tone deaf" during their Caribbean tour.

Prince William and Kate 'want to be known by first names not royal titles'
Deputy PM Dominic Raab speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick on the NI Protocol.

'Nothing off the table': Raab says fixing Brexit deal 'critical' for Northern Ireland
The burning building in the village of Bilohorivka.

Two killed and 60 feared dead in Russian bomb attack on Ukraine school
A leaked memo shows Sir Keir Starmer's "Beergate bash" with £200 curry takeaway was "pre-planned".

Tories slam Starmer 'hypocrisy' after leaked memo reveals 'Beergate bash' was pre-planned
The UK is ramping up military support for Ukraine.

UK pledges extra £1.3bn in military support for Ukraine ahead of G7 meeting
Twins have gone missing in south London.

Twins, 6, who vanished while playing in their front garden found safe and well
Unprecedented access was given to hundreds of home-made recordings

Queen shows off engagement ring in unseen footage released from her personal archive
Starmer's position would be 'strengthened' if cleared of beergate - former Labour manifesto writer

Starmer's position 'strengthened' if cleared of 'Beergate' - ex-Labour manifesto writer
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 08/5 | Watch again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

4 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

4 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile