'Predatory' kerb crawling must be made illegal, demands mother of House of Commons

The mother of the House of Commons has called for kerb crawling to be made illegal with perpetrators having their driving licenses revoked.

Harriet Harman MP spoke to Andrew Castle as the debate around violence against women takes centre stage following the disappearance and death of Sarah Everard.

The mother of the House of Commons believes that violence against women "can be stopped" and all it takes are some drastic, but necessary drastic measures.

"One of the things we can do is make kerb crawling...illegal" the Labour MP said.

"If you want to use your car to be predatory to women, you'll have your license taken away."

Andrew beamed at the idea, recalling a time when his own daughter was harassed in her school uniform by a man kerb crawling in a van – while he was present.

Ms Harman called on Government to "make it a criminal offence.

"It's already illegal to kerb crawl if you're looking to pay for sex," she pointed out, arguing that making a wholesale decision will go some way to addressing the issue.

"If you're using your van or car to be predatory to schoolgirls or other women, take their license away. A car or van is for driving around in, it is not a vehicle to transport you on your route around making women's lives a misery."

She concluded that "if the government takes a lead" on this, the conversation in some corners will shift from men going on the defensive to being more open to the everyday harassment that goes on.

